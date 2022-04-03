New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,053 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sabre by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sabre by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Sabre by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,050,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 293,826 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of SABR opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

