New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 703 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Veritiv worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veritiv by 187.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Veritiv in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Veritiv by 140.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

VRTV opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.85. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

