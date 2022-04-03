Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells $1,569,414.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,606,000 after buying an additional 179,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Newmont by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

