NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) CFO Sells $99,880.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

