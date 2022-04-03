NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) CFO Sells $99,880.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $92.82. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.