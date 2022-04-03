Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nickel 28 Capital stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

