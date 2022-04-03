Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

NCBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NCBS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.82. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 921,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,051,000 after acquiring an additional 110,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

