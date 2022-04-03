NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $21.05

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $22.20. NIO shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 1,041,276 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.48.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

