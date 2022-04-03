NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) PT Lowered to €58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.00 ($69.23) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NN Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NN Group from €48.40 ($53.19) to €48.30 ($53.08) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.95.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. NN Group has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.