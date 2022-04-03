NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 9,961.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 191.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $212,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.17.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

