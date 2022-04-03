NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.23 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $83.61 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

