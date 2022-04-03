NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.16 Million in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

NYSE:AI opened at $23.02 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $45,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,731 shares of company stock worth $182,854 over the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

