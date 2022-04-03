NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

