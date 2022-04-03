NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 83.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,975 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 294.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 178,768 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AR opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 4.08. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

