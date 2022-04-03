NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 88,994 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.