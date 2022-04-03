NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $884,000 Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 28,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $537,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

