NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

