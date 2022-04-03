Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Down 2.1%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 176,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.
The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.
