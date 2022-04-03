Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Down 2.1%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 176,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noah in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Get Noah alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Noah by 186.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Noah by 7.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Noah by 158.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,162 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Noah by 0.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.