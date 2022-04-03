Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NWN stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

