NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

XSNX opened at $0.39 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

