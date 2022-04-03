NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NovoCure by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NovoCure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,820,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,743,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -156.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

