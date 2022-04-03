NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NRG. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. 2,153,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 205.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 537,787 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 324.7% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 486,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 371,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

