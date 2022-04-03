Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $115.14.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.