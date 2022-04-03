Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvalent Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Nuvalent stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $40.82.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

