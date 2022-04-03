Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.
Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 420,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,338. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.
Several research firms have commented on NVVE. Chardan Capital began coverage on Nuvve in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
About Nuvve (Get Rating)
NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.
