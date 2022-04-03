Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 420,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,338. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Several research firms have commented on NVVE. Chardan Capital began coverage on Nuvve in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvve during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuvve by 2,592.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,412 shares during the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

