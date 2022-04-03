NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.10.

NVDA traded down $5.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.12. 51,723,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.04.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

