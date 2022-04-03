Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) will post $15.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $77.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.89 million, with estimates ranging from $101.79 million to $185.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $40,842.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,632 shares of company stock valued at $696,590. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 299,848 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.0% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 69,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 678,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,295 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 140.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 546,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,438. The company has a market capitalization of $372.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.72. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

