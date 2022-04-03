ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ODP Corporation is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. The company’s brand portfolio includes Office Depot(R), OfficeMax(R), CompuCom(R) and Grand&Toy (R). The ODP Corporation, formerly known as Office Depot Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ODP. Colliers Securities began coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ODP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 243,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,033. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.90. ODP has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ODP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in ODP by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,469,000 after buying an additional 290,658 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ODP by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 211,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in ODP by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,136,000 after buying an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

