Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $282.51 and last traded at $282.99. 17,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 953,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.68.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.47.

The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

