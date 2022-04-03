Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,916. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,924,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,370,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,401 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

