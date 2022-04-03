One Capital Management LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,942,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,420,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

