One Capital Management LLC Has $994,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,007,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,717 shares of company stock worth $29,688,195 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

