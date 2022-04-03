One Capital Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,497,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 123.4% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 878,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,123,000 after purchasing an additional 485,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 926,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,389,000 after purchasing an additional 469,286 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $432,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

HLT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.71. 1,465,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.