One Capital Management LLC Invests $601,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 274.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $64.15.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.