One Capital Management LLC Invests $601,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 274.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

