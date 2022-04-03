One Capital Management LLC Invests $674,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,272 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,295 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.50. 546,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,867. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.