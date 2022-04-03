One Capital Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.76. 3,239,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,104. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.24 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day moving average is $164.74.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.