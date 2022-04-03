OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $1.41

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.53. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 21,116 shares.

OCFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $538.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 322,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,452 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,727 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

