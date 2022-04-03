ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.43. 2,048,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,928. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

