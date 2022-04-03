Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $108.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

ONTO stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.84. The company had a trading volume of 391,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,554. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,783,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

