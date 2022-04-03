Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 122,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,055. The company has a market cap of $375.80 million, a PE ratio of -225.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ooma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

