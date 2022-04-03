Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aramark in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

ARMK opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

