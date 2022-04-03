OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

