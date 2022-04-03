Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Oracle by 18.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 42.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

