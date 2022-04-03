Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.75

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $81.82, with a volume of 4798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after buying an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,191,000 after buying an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after buying an additional 386,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after buying an additional 359,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.