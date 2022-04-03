Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCDX. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 902,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,741. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.