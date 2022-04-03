Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

OSCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 716,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. Oscar Health has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

