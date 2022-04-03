Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,779,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.28. 2,591,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

