Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OUST has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

OUST stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $763.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 279.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,117,000 after buying an additional 5,738,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 3,739,580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $5,636,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 928,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 927,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

