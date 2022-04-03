Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Shares Up 3%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.90 ($9.78) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

