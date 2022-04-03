Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Outokumpu Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

About Outokumpu Oyj (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.