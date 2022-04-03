Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $112.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

OXM stock opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.50. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

